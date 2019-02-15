HC asks police why case was registered against BJYM leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police to give explanation for registering case against BJYM leader PM Sai Prasad under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which was already repealed by the Supreme Court. The Court issued notices to the police and also to TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and others concerned for filing counter affidavits in two weeks on the alleged detention of the petitioner. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Sai Prasad alleging that he was falsely implicated in a case based on a complaint by Sira Rohit and arrested by the police on instructions from the ruling party MLA.

The petitioner sought directions to the respondents to pay `5 lakhs as damages to him. Petitioner’s counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that on January 15 this year the complainant at the behest of the TRS MLA lodged a complaint against Sai Prasad and the Neredmet police had arrested him.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

HC seeks revenue officials’ explanation

Telangana HC directed the concerned revenue authorities to give explanation for their failure to conduct survey and fix boundaries in respect of the lands in survey numbers 455/14 and 455/17 in Laxmipuram, Bhadradri Kothagudem in the petition filed by T Mangilal and four others against film actor Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu and his sister Galla Padmavathi Devi.