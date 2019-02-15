Home States Telangana

HC asks police why case was registered against BJYM leader

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police to give explanation for registering case against BJYM leader PM Sai Prasad under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which was already repealed by the Supreme Court. The Court issued notices to the police and also to TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao and others concerned for filing counter affidavits in two weeks on the alleged detention of the petitioner. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in the petition filed by Sai Prasad alleging that he was falsely implicated in a case based on a complaint by Sira Rohit and arrested by the police on instructions from the ruling party MLA.

The petitioner sought directions to the respondents to pay `5 lakhs as damages to him. Petitioner’s counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that on January 15 this year the complainant at the behest of the TRS MLA lodged a complaint against Sai Prasad and the Neredmet police had arrested him.

After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the respondents for filing counter affidavit on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

HC seeks revenue officials’  explanation

Telangana HC directed the concerned revenue authorities to give explanation for their failure to conduct survey and fix boundaries in respect of the lands in survey numbers 455/14 and 455/17 in Laxmipuram,  Bhadradri Kothagudem in the petition filed by T Mangilal and four others against film actor Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu and his sister Galla Padmavathi Devi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp