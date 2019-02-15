HC to hear disqualified MLCs’ pleas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court on Thursday posted to Wednesday for hearing the petitions filed separately by former MLCs K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging the decision of the Council chairman in disqualifying them as members of Telangana Legislative Council.

Reddy and Naik, in their petitions, contended that the Council chairman has relied on false reports in taking a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against them. While seeking to declare the said decision as illegal, they urged the Court to suspend the order passed by the Council chairman on January 16 and to allow them to function as MLCs.

They sought directions to the Election Commission of India and the State Chief Electoral Officer to refrain from taking any steps to fill the seats in the Legislative Council. They also sought directions to the accounts officer to continue paying them the salary and perks.