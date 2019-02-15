Home States Telangana

HC to hear disqualified MLCs’ pleas

Reddy and Naik, in their petitions, contended that the Council chairman has relied on false reports in taking a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against them.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court on Thursday posted to Wednesday for hearing the petitions filed separately by former MLCs K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik challenging the decision of the Council chairman in disqualifying them as members of Telangana Legislative Council.

Reddy and Naik, in their petitions, contended that the Council chairman has relied on false reports in taking a decision on the disqualification petitions filed against them. While seeking to declare the said decision as illegal, they urged the Court to suspend the order passed by the Council chairman on January 16 and to allow them to function as MLCs.

They sought directions to the Election Commission of India and the State Chief Electoral Officer to refrain from taking any steps to fill the seats in the Legislative Council. They also sought directions to the accounts officer to continue paying them the salary and perks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp