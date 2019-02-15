Home States Telangana

KTR’s assurance to ice gola seller

TRS working president KT Rama Rao had a special guest on Thursday.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

TRS leader KT Rama Rao with Chaush alias Syed Ali | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao had a special guest on Thursday. The ice gola seller, from whom the TRS leader used to buy his favourite varieties at his alma mater St George’s Grammar School in Hyderabad, came with a request, which predictably was granted, but the meeting also took Rama Rao down the memory lane.

A fortnight ago, one Mohammed Mahboob Ali tweeted to KTR, requesting the latter to give an appointment for Chaush alias Syed Ali, who even today sells ice gola outside St George’s Grammar School.

Mohammed Mahboob Ali in his tweet said: “Dear @KTRTRS Saab, Chaush (ice gola) of St George’s Grammar School wants to meet you, Please make his wish a reality.” In a reply, Rama Rao tweeted: “Absolutely would love to meet him. Have some wonderful memories of Chaush.”

And on Thursday, 70-year-old Syed Ali met KTR, who recollected how 30 years ago he used to buy ice gola from Syed Ali outside St George’s Grammar School.

During the interaction, Rama Rao also enquired about Syed’s health and on learning about his poor financial condition, the TRS leader assured him that he will be provided a house and monthly old-age pension.

Sirpur paper presented

Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, Sirpur Paper Mills vice-president Mayank Jindal and JK Paper Mills chief general manager called on Rama Rao at latter’s camp office on Thursday and presented the first papers produced at Sirpur Paper Mills, which was reopened on February 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao TRS leader KTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp