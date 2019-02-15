KTR’s assurance to ice gola seller

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao had a special guest on Thursday. The ice gola seller, from whom the TRS leader used to buy his favourite varieties at his alma mater St George’s Grammar School in Hyderabad, came with a request, which predictably was granted, but the meeting also took Rama Rao down the memory lane.

A fortnight ago, one Mohammed Mahboob Ali tweeted to KTR, requesting the latter to give an appointment for Chaush alias Syed Ali, who even today sells ice gola outside St George’s Grammar School.

Mohammed Mahboob Ali in his tweet said: “Dear @KTRTRS Saab, Chaush (ice gola) of St George’s Grammar School wants to meet you, Please make his wish a reality.” In a reply, Rama Rao tweeted: “Absolutely would love to meet him. Have some wonderful memories of Chaush.”

And on Thursday, 70-year-old Syed Ali met KTR, who recollected how 30 years ago he used to buy ice gola from Syed Ali outside St George’s Grammar School.

During the interaction, Rama Rao also enquired about Syed’s health and on learning about his poor financial condition, the TRS leader assured him that he will be provided a house and monthly old-age pension.

Sirpur paper presented

Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, Sirpur Paper Mills vice-president Mayank Jindal and JK Paper Mills chief general manager called on Rama Rao at latter’s camp office on Thursday and presented the first papers produced at Sirpur Paper Mills, which was reopened on February 8.