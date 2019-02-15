LS polls: Cong to shortlist candidates on Feb 17

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition Congress will conduct a three-day brainstorming session from February 15 to chalk out an action plan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Besides, the TPCC Coordination Committee will meet on February 16 to discuss in the poll-alliances and it will shortlist the probable candidates on February 17.

PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday that the Congress party would conduct brainstorming sessions for three days to discuss the strategy and chalk out an action plan for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Parliamentary constituency-wise preparatory meetings would be held from February 15 to 17 at a private hotel in Gachibowli. Present and former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZP Chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPPs, contested MLA candidates, PCC office bearers, PCC members, DCC presidents, Block and Mandal presidents will attend the closed-door meetings of their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.

On an average, there will be representation of at least 10 top leaders from each Assembly constituency in the meeting.“Everyday, discussion will take place on six Lok Sabha segments,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

“Each day, we will have six-hour long sessions wherein strategy and action plan for each Lok Sabha constituency will be discussed. The idea behind holding these brainstorming sessions is to involve more number of leaders in preparing an effective strategy to face and win next Lok Sabha elections,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.