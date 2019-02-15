Home States Telangana

No takers for student helpline of Inter Board

The helpline was launched in 2017 after a series of suicides were reported by distressed Intermediate students.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a fortnight left for Intermediate public examinations to commence,  the helpline established by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) to aid students with both academic-related issues as well as helping them with their psychological well-being ahead of the exam season has not received any distressed calls so far.  The practical examinations are currently being held and theory exams will commence from February 27.

The helpline was launched in 2017 after a series of suicides were reported by distressed Intermediate students. In 2018, between January and February ahead of the exams, as many as five students had committed  suicides. B Krupakar Reddy, the communication officer, who is also in-charge of the  helpline services,  told Express that despite creating awareness and urging students to use the helpline and share their problems the response has been poor.  The official, however, could not provide the number of calls the helpline has received.

Most of the complaints that have been received pertain to inquires on issuance of hall tickets. “On other days, particularly during holidays we receive complaints that junior colleges have no declared holiday and classes are being conducted despite orders by the Board. Some student even called up to ask if they can take the practical examination again since it was clashing with her marriage dates,” the official said.

There haven’t been any queries on the academic issues or those pertaining to any sort of psychological distress. There are three helpline numbers manned by three persons which function from 9 am to 5 pm. These are not trained counsellors or even teachers or acdemicians. As a senor TSBIE official puts it the helpline is managed by people from an agency who run it like call centres.

“The idea behind starting the helpline was to provide help to students. But at present the helpline is only providing guidance service. The numbers are functional but the cause is lost,”  the officials said.

