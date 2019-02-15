Home States Telangana

Patancheru-Bollaram not ‘critically polluted’, says TSPCB

The declaration of these areas as critically polluted was based on their scoring in the CEPI devised by the CPCB.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster, which has been designated as a critically polluted area by the C PCB | sATHYA KEERTHI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster continues to choke denizens, with recent studies confirming that the pollutants emanating from the area could be causing genetic deformities to those living nearby, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has decided that the cluster is not ‘critically polluted’. Though the area was designated the aforementioned status by the Central Pollution Control Board in 2010, according to the TSPCB’s revised Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index, the cluster’s score is less than 60 and therefore not ‘polluted enough’ for thee status.

The declaration of these areas as critically polluted was based on their scoring in the CEPI devised by the CPCB. The index looked at the environmental quality and pollution control measures being implemented at various industrial areas in the country. With this, the establishment of any new industrial units in the area was also banned by the CPCB.

Industrial areas that scored above 70 points in CEPI were designated as Critically Polluted Areas and those that scored between 60-70 points were designated as Severely Polluted Areas. Patancheru-Bollaram cluster scored above 70 and was then declared a Critically Polluted Area. However, the CEPI scoring was revised by the Central government in 2016. Recently, a letter sent by TSPCB to the CPCB in 2017 was made public by the former on its website. The letter said that, according to TSPCB’s calculations, Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster does not fall under either of the categories -- critically polluted or severely polluted.

TSPCB pointed out to CPCB that according to their tests, the CEPI score of the cluster was 59.77 pre-monsoon, and 51.9 post-monsoon. TSPCB asked for the de-listing of the cluster as a critically polluted area. Although it has been close to two years since the letter was sent, the industrial cluster continues to be ‘critically polluted’ as the CPCB is yet to accept the revised scoring by TSPCB. As a result, the ban on establishment of new industries also continues in the industrial cluster.

FAST FACTS

Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster has about 100 polluting industrial units, of which more than half are pharmaceutical and bulk-drug manufacturing companies

A study conducted by genetic scientists from the city recently reported higher genetic damage among people living in areas close to Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster, than in people residing non-industrial areas far-off from the cluster

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp