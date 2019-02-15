Patancheru-Bollaram not ‘critically polluted’, says TSPCB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster continues to choke denizens, with recent studies confirming that the pollutants emanating from the area could be causing genetic deformities to those living nearby, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board has decided that the cluster is not ‘critically polluted’. Though the area was designated the aforementioned status by the Central Pollution Control Board in 2010, according to the TSPCB’s revised Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index, the cluster’s score is less than 60 and therefore not ‘polluted enough’ for thee status.

The declaration of these areas as critically polluted was based on their scoring in the CEPI devised by the CPCB. The index looked at the environmental quality and pollution control measures being implemented at various industrial areas in the country. With this, the establishment of any new industrial units in the area was also banned by the CPCB.

Industrial areas that scored above 70 points in CEPI were designated as Critically Polluted Areas and those that scored between 60-70 points were designated as Severely Polluted Areas. Patancheru-Bollaram cluster scored above 70 and was then declared a Critically Polluted Area. However, the CEPI scoring was revised by the Central government in 2016. Recently, a letter sent by TSPCB to the CPCB in 2017 was made public by the former on its website. The letter said that, according to TSPCB’s calculations, Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster does not fall under either of the categories -- critically polluted or severely polluted.

TSPCB pointed out to CPCB that according to their tests, the CEPI score of the cluster was 59.77 pre-monsoon, and 51.9 post-monsoon. TSPCB asked for the de-listing of the cluster as a critically polluted area. Although it has been close to two years since the letter was sent, the industrial cluster continues to be ‘critically polluted’ as the CPCB is yet to accept the revised scoring by TSPCB. As a result, the ban on establishment of new industries also continues in the industrial cluster.

FAST FACTS

Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster has about 100 polluting industrial units, of which more than half are pharmaceutical and bulk-drug manufacturing companies

A study conducted by genetic scientists from the city recently reported higher genetic damage among people living in areas close to Patancheru-Bollaram industrial cluster, than in people residing non-industrial areas far-off from the cluster