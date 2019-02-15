Home States Telangana

Send spl team to aid students in US: Cong

A letter was shot to US consular general Katherine Hadda too.

Published: 15th February 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst allegations of ill-treatment being meted out to the detained students in connection with their role in the fraudulent University of Farmington, All India Congress Committee has urged the State government to deploy a special team to visit the US and ensure that the students are out of jails at the earliest.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju has stated that considering the plight of the students, the State government should engage with the US government and also suggested that they “may even seek intervention of Ivanka Trump who had been hosted by the by the government of Telangana in 2017.” A letter was shot to US consular general Katherine Hadda too.

Stating that the students were being punished for a ‘mistake’ committed purely out of their ignorance of the law,  the Congress leader wanted the government to intervene so that students are allowed to come  out of the detention centres.

