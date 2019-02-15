Tap water connections at Rs 100 for APL families

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Henceforth, the deposit amount payable for obtaining water tap connection will be Rs 100. The deposit payable by below poverty line families will continue to be Rs 1.Till now, people above the poverty line were required to pay a deposit of Rs 6,000 to obtain  a tap connection and Rs 10,500 if the connection was taken inside the house.

“People were not coming forward to take tap connections,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao  said during a review meeting on Thursday. “The government has decided to supply safe drinking water to every village and town under Mission Bhagiratha. Access to water is the people’s right, but only a few people were coming forward to take tap connections in urban areas as it was expensive.  The cost should be made nominal so that every body can avail connections. This is why we have decided to reduce the charge significantly.  The government wants safe drinking water to reach everyone in the State,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Municipalities and corporations across the State are yet to give 7.9 lakh connections. So far, only 1.20 lakh connections have been given. Unable to bear the cost of the deposit, several people delay or opt against getting connections.

In addition to this, after drinking water schemes are completed, another 3.3 lakh connections will have to be given.  All together, around 10 lakh tap connections are yet to be given.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said reducing the deposit amount would help in realising the objective of providing safe drinking water to the people, which he said was their right.

