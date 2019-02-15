TS to use Tehri model for Palamuru

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation Department is all set to use the expertise of Tehri dam, a rock and earth-fill embankment dam for the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project (PRLIP). The Tehri dam in Uttarakhand was constructed in a highly seismic zone and it withstood earthquakes of 8 magnitude that occurred in the neighbouring Nepal.

The State irrigation officials, due to soil related problems at a reservoir planned at Narlapur under PRLIP, have decided to go in for a rock-fill dam. The soil was not suitable for the other structures and the use of rock-fill is necessary at Narlapur, the officials said.

This is the first time that a rock-fill dam is being constructed in the State. Recently a team of officials headed by engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar visited Tehri dam and studied the technical details. The officials invited Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation Executive Director Rajeev Vishnoi, who interacted with the officials concerned here on Thursday.

Rajeev on Wednesday had a field inspection of Narlapur reservoir and pump house works. During his interaction, Rajeev explained the problems and challenges they had faced during the construction of Tehri dam.

Rajeev said that there were protests against the construction of Tehri dam in high seismic Himalayan area as the people and environmentalists feared that if the dam collapses several towns like Rishikesh and Haridwar would be completely washed out. Though there was earthquakes of 8 magnitude in neighbouring Nepal, the dam withstood and the fears of environmentalists were allayed, explained Rajeev.

He assured Telangana officials that the construction of a rock-fill dam at Narlapur would be beneficial to Telangana too.“On behalf of Tehri Corporation, we are ready to give required expertise, design and technical assistance for the construction of a rock-fill dam as part of PRLIP,” Rajeev said.

Rajeev also appreciated the State government for taking up of huge lift irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram and Palamuru. Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD, Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande told Express that Rajeev has a vast knowledge in construction of the highest Tehri dam and have been giving technical advices for the construction of various projects in the country.

TS seeks `665.46 cr World Bank aid for safety of dams

Hyderabad: Irrigation officials who attended the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) two -day meeting on dam safety sought `665.46 crore financial help for the safety of 33 projects in Telangana. Telangana Dam Safety Organisation SE KSS Chandrasekhar and EE S Srinivasulu attended the International Dam Safety Conference-2019 held on Wednesday and Thursday in Bubhaneswar. The irrigation officials requested the CWC officials to consider the TS’ proposals for getting World Bank financial assistance of `665.46 crore for the safety of 33 irrigation projects in the State. The funds are sought under Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project-2 (DRIP-2). “We have appraised the pre and post monsoon reports and health status reports of dams,’’ Chandrasekhar said.