Vote on account to be presented on February 22

A vote on account budget will be presented in the State Legislative Assembly at 11.30 am on February 22, the first day of a four-day session of the House.

HYDERABAD: A vote on account budget will be presented in the State Legislative Assembly at 11.30 am on February 22, the first day of a four-day session of the House. Discussions on the vote on account will commence on February 23 and the Appropriation Bill will be introduced in the Assembly on February 25, the last day of the session.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided on holding the Budget session soon after brainstorming with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Finance Principal Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

The vote on account pertains to government expenditure for the next two to four months only. According to sources, this year’s full Budget will be 15 to 20 per cent higher than 2018-19’s Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

The State government opted for a vote on account as the Central government did not present a full Budget. After this year’s general elections, once a new government is in place at the Centre and the full Budget for 2019-20 is presented, the State government too will follow suit. While interacting with officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the vote on account would be formulated in such a way that it includes all promises the TRS made to the people. “A major chunk of the budgetary provision will be dedicated to welfare activities,” he said.

