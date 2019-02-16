Aspirants tense as CM K Chandrasekhar Rao set to expand Cabinet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has let the cat out of the bag that he intends to expand his Cabinet on February 19, the legislators who had been waiting with bated breath, would have to spend sleepless nights till the appointed day arrives. In fact, quite a number of seniors and juniors have been turning like fleas on a hot plate over whether they would be able to make the cut on the day of reckoning.

The legislators are debating among themselves whether the earlier set up of having two deputy chief ministers will continue or not this time. In his first Cabinet, KCR had K Srihari and Mohammed Ali as his deputies. This time, Ali has been taken as Home Minister but it is not clear he would become KCR’s deputy once again.

According to calculations of the legislators, Rao might take Puvvada Ajay Kumar from Khammam. He would be substituting Thummala Nageswara Rao who lost in the Assembly election. Both the leaders belong to Kamma community, considered powerful in Khammam which shares a border with Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh where their community is dominant in all spheres of activity. For filling the remaining slots fully or partially, Rao is expected to consider Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and DS Redya Naik from erstwhile Warangal district. It is said that Rao cannot ignore Etala Rajender, KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eswar from erstwhile Karimnagar district, Balka Suman, A Indra Karan Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, Rekha Naik from erstwhile Adilabad district. Rao may also consider the names of Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Singireddy Nirajan Reddy and C Lakshma Reddy from Mahbubnagar, Padma Devender Reddy and Harish Rao from erstwhile Medak district, Nomula Narasimhaiah and G Jagadish Reddy from Nalgonda.

With regard to Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, there are too many aspirants for the ministerial berths. Apart from former Ministers Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, T Padma Rao and Nayani Narasimha Reddy, another BC leader Danam Nagender too is angling for a berth in the Cabinet.

Choice of women

To avoid criticism that he ignored women in his first Cabinet, Rao this time might consider a couple of them including three woman MLAs - Padma Devender Reddy, Rekha Naik and G Sunitha - on TRS ticket. Rao may consider Balka Suman and Koppula Eswar under SCs category, Rekha Naik and Redya Naik under ST category.

If KCR wants to pick up from Reddy pool, there is no dearth. He could choose either C Laxma Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Padma Devender Reddy and A Indra Karan Reddy. Amog yadavas, there are Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Danam Nagender, Jogu Ramanna and Nomula Narasimhaiah.

Speculation is rife that MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy might be taken into the Cabinet and later into the Council.With the implementation of sheep distribution programme, a large number of Yadavas have been elected on TRS ticket this time. Rao may give due importance to them, sources said.

KTR’s influence and surprises

According to sources, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, irrespective of whether he is inducted into the Cabinet or not, is expected to leave his mark on the composition of the Cabinet. KTR may see his choice of candidates in the Cabinet this time. Sources are also not ruling out the possibility of some surprise elements in the next three to four days that may reflect on the expansion of the Cabinet. The grapevine has it that Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, TDP MLA from Sattupalli, may join TRS and may be inducted into the Cabinet. Getting a whiff of the developments in Hyderabad, the AP government has removed him from TTD Board on the pretext that he had failed to take oath within one month of his appointment.