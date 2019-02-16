CM K Chandrasekhar Rao wants Kakatiya era ‘chain tanks’ restored

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to develop “chain tank” system in the State. “As many as 12,150 chains are identified in which there are 27,800 tanks in the State. If water could reach the first tank in the chain, then the excess water of that tank should reach the other tank in the chain. For this, feeder canals are to be readied,” Rao told officials during a review meeting on Mission Kakatiya and Minor Irrigation at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

Recalling that once upon a time ‘there were natural flows here and there on the land’, he said that they slowly disappeared in due course because of digging excess number of borewells resulting in underground water getting drained out.

“Once the minor irrigation tanks are filled again the underground levels will increase automatically. The natural flows also can be seen again. From one tank water flows to other tank for which feeder canal system has to be kept ready. A workshop has to be organised with engineering experts to prepare a plan of action and works must to be started during this season,” the Chief Minister said.

Integrated plan

Rao told officials that his desire was that the chain of tanks constructed during the Kakatiya period, which were the main resource for centuries for cultivation in Telangana, had to be brought back to the past glory through the Mission Kakatiya.

He instructed officers concerned that an integrated plan had to be formulated where in the projects water, rain water and regenerated water together reach straight away to the tanks. He said that a comprehensive project report on rejuvenating minor irrigation system and tanks system for interlinking tanks had to be prepared within a week and submitted to the government.

Ready to give funds

Rao called that in 1974 itself, in accordance with the Bachawat Tribunal award, 265 TMC of water from Krishna and Godavari river basins were allocated to the tanks in Telangana.In due course the tanks were destroyed. The Telangana life too was destroyed, he said.“To provide water for their crops the Telangana farmers spent lakhs of crores of money and dug more than 25 lakh of borewells. Even then there are not enough of crops and the agriculture sector has been destructed,” the Chief Minister said.

Wrap up Mission Bhagiratha works by March 1: CMO Secy

Mancherial: Additional Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Smitha Sabarwal on Friday reviewed the progress of ongoing Mission Bhagaritha works at Mancherial, Kumrambheem and Asifabad districts. Later in a review meeting with the officials, Sabarwal instructed them to complete all works by February end so that starting March 1, drinking water can reach every home.