CPCB rejects TS’ action plan to curb air pollution

Published: 16th February 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deterioration of air quality in South Indian cities due to pollution is a serious matter of concern but pollution control authorities here don’t seem to be serious enough towards taking punitive action on the issue.  This lack of seriousness is reflected in the fact that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has rejected the action plans of the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to control air pollution. The city action plans were submitted by the SPCBs for approval to the CPCB. If approved, the plans would have been implemented in 102 non-attainment cities in the country.

Last October, the National Green Tribunal had directed all states and UTs with these non-attainment cities to constitute Air Quality Monitoring Committees and submit city action plans, which after approval by the CPCB will have to be implemented for bringing air pollution levels within the prescribed limits in six months period.

The city action plans developed by Telangana SPCB for Hyderabad, by Karnataka SPCB for Bengaluru, Devanagere, Gulbarga and Hubli and by TN SPCB for the beleaguered Thootukudi have been rejected by the Central board.

The CPCB in its letters sent to the State PCBs stated that their action plans were rejected based on recommendations made by the three-member committee formed to scrutinise action plans.  The letter wanted SPCBs to revise their action plans and within seven days of receipt of the letter, to provide details of the action taken. For revising the action plans, CPCB provided a list of recommendations to be followed.

It may be mentioned that plans sent by many states were approved by the CPCB who have been directed to implement them and provide updates on air pollution levels.

