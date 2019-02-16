ESIC hospitals reeling under staff crunch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hospitals under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the State are reeling under acute shortage of doctors, para-medical and other personnel, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said in the Lok Sabha. In response to a question by Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santhosh Kumar Gangwar said that there was 38 per cent shortage of medical and para-medical posts in ESIC Hospitals.

The data tabled by the minister showed that out of the sanctioned 394 doctors, only 327 are in place.

The remaining 67 lay vacant. The figures are starker for para-medical personnel, where out of the 727 sanctioned, only 378 are in place. As for others, only 192 positions have been filled out of the 327 seats. The response was following a question by Reddy as to whether there was any shortage of staff in ESIC hospitals. Last year, a dialysis unit was shut down in the ESIC Hospital at Sanathnagar which led to a huge protest led by patients.

As for measures being taken up to address the issue, Gangwar said, “The ESI Corporation has authorised its regional office in State to engage part time doctors at State-run ESI Hospitals in consultation with the government.”