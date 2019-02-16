Home States Telangana

ESIC hospitals reeling under staff crunch

The data tabled by the minister showed that out of the sanctioned 394 doctors, only 327 are in place.

Published: 16th February 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hospitals under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in the State are reeling under acute shortage of doctors, para-medical and other personnel, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment said in the Lok Sabha. In response to a question by Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukender Reddy in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santhosh Kumar Gangwar said that there was 38 per cent shortage of  medical and para-medical posts in ESIC Hospitals.

The data tabled by the minister showed that out of the sanctioned 394 doctors, only 327 are in place.
The remaining 67 lay vacant. The figures are starker for para-medical personnel, where out of the 727 sanctioned, only 378 are in place. As for others, only 192 positions have been filled out of the 327 seats.  The response was following a question by Reddy as to whether there was any shortage of staff in ESIC hospitals.  Last year, a dialysis unit was shut down in the ESIC Hospital at Sanathnagar which led to a huge protest led by patients.

As for measures being taken up to address the issue, Gangwar said, “The ESI Corporation has authorised its regional office in State to engage part time doctors at State-run ESI Hospitals in consultation with the government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp