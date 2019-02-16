Home States Telangana

Pulwama attack: RGIA Hyderabad, 13 other sensitive airports on high alert

Published: 16th February 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, all airports across the country are on high alert. Security has been beefed up even further at 13 “hypersensitive” airports including Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after orders from the CISF headquarters.

Out of the country’s airports, around 100 in total, CISF provides security to over 60, including RGI Airport. Kannur airport in Kerala was recently brought under CISF security cover. Regular patrols inside and outside airports are usually done by CISF personnel, but after the Avantipura outrage, though additional personnel have not been deployed, personnel from the intelligence and surveillance wings have been deputed to monitor suspicious movement at various locations at the airport. “They will move around in plainclothes, monitoring every small movement of passengers and those accompanying them,” said officials.

The circular from the CISF headquarters calls for specific procedures to be followed at access control points, the strengthening of screening procedures and increased focus on internal security. Special preventive measures have been taken up at airports in the hypersensitive category.

The “sensitivity level” of airports is measured based on three criteria: The metropolitan nature of the airport, it’s location and specific threat possibilities. Officials said no additional deployments had been made after the Avantipura attack, as the force at present is enough to respond to any kind of emergency situation. Anti-sabotage checks and other security drills are being conducted at regular intervals.

Hypersensitive airports:

Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Amritsar, Bagdogra(West Bengal), Bengaluru, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Leh and Srinagar

