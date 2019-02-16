Home States Telangana

Suspense over, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announces Telangana Cabinet expansion on Tuesday

Since then, though several auspicious dates were considered, the Cabinet has continued to be just two members strong.   

Published: 16th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending two months of suspense, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that the State Cabinet would be expanded on February 19,  exactly 69 days after he was sworn in as the head of Telangana. Only Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali took oath on December 13, a day after the TRS had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections.

Since then, though several auspicious dates were considered, the Cabinet has continued to be just two members strong.   Rao drove to the Raj Bhavan on Friday and spoke to Governor ESL Narasimhan about the Budget session of the State legislature and induction of ministers into his Cabinet.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Rao had decided to expand the Cabinet at 11.30 am on February 19 which happens to be “Maha Pournami”.  The Chief Minister, after the meeting with the Governor, directed officials to make arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

The maximum size of the Cabinet should be 18, including the chief minister, which means there is scope for 16 leaders to be inducted. But the million dollar question is to whom Rao will give Cabinet berths. If Rao inducts 16 members into the Cabinet, he would have to perform a delicate balancing act to assure representation of legislators of different castes.

This apart, speculation is rife if Rao’s son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao who served as IT and irrigation ministers respectively in Rao’s first Cabinet will be part of the top team this time. Recently, Rama Rao was made working president of TRS and has since then been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating between the party and the government.

“The coordination will be possible only if KTR is inducted into the Cabinet. He will not be able to do so if he continues as working president without a ministerial berth,” a TRS leader told Express. However, if the Chief Minister decides against taking Rama Rao into the Cabinet, then Harish Rao too will not be considered, TRS leaders believe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana cabinet Governor ESL Narasimhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp