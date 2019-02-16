Suspense over, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announces Telangana Cabinet expansion on Tuesday

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending two months of suspense, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that the State Cabinet would be expanded on February 19, exactly 69 days after he was sworn in as the head of Telangana. Only Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali took oath on December 13, a day after the TRS had emerged victorious in the Assembly elections.

Since then, though several auspicious dates were considered, the Cabinet has continued to be just two members strong. Rao drove to the Raj Bhavan on Friday and spoke to Governor ESL Narasimhan about the Budget session of the State legislature and induction of ministers into his Cabinet.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that Rao had decided to expand the Cabinet at 11.30 am on February 19 which happens to be “Maha Pournami”. The Chief Minister, after the meeting with the Governor, directed officials to make arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony.

The maximum size of the Cabinet should be 18, including the chief minister, which means there is scope for 16 leaders to be inducted. But the million dollar question is to whom Rao will give Cabinet berths. If Rao inducts 16 members into the Cabinet, he would have to perform a delicate balancing act to assure representation of legislators of different castes.

This apart, speculation is rife if Rao’s son KT Rama Rao and nephew T Harish Rao who served as IT and irrigation ministers respectively in Rao’s first Cabinet will be part of the top team this time. Recently, Rama Rao was made working president of TRS and has since then been entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating between the party and the government.

“The coordination will be possible only if KTR is inducted into the Cabinet. He will not be able to do so if he continues as working president without a ministerial berth,” a TRS leader told Express. However, if the Chief Minister decides against taking Rama Rao into the Cabinet, then Harish Rao too will not be considered, TRS leaders believe.