Telangana High Court: Law, Assembly secretary taken into custody, released

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the registrar (judicial) to take Assembly Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao into custody for contempt of court. Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was looking into a case filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar against their expulsion from the Legislative Assembly while passing the order. He had earlier directed that the MLAs be taken back into the Assembly as their expulsion was “invalid”.

Pursuant to the judge’s order, both secretaries were released after furnishing personal bonds of Rs 10,000 each. The judge impleaded S Madhusudhana Chary, who was the Assembly Speaker when the duo was expelled, as one of the respondents and issued contempt notice asking him to explain why he had not responded to the notice issued earlier.

Failing to respond to the notice amounts to contempt of court, the judge said and warned that, if necessary, he would pass orders for the arrest of the former Speaker.

The judge also impleaded the Home Ministry and issued a notice seeking its response on the matter. The justice asked the other respondents -- DGP M Mahender Reddy, Nalgonda SP A Venkata Ranganath and Gadwal SP Rema Rajeswari -- to explain why they had failed to respond to the notices served on them at the next hearing on March 8.

On April 17 last year, the judge while allowing the petition filed by Komatireddy and Sampath challenging their expulsion from the state Assembly, ruled that the dismissal of the two MLAs by the Telangana Legislative Assembly was invalid on the ground that principles of natural justice were not followed. The judge granted relief to them by setting aside the expulsion order of the and gazette notification issued by the state government notifying vacancy for Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly constituencies.

Both secretaries have filed writ appeals separately challenging the single judge order. While the appeals were pending before the Division Bench, on August 14, the judge issued Form-1 notices to both the secretaries for appearance before the court. On August 21, the Division Bench stayed the order of the single judge and all further proceedings in the contempt case.

On December 3 last year, the Bench closed appeals filed by Narasimha Charyulu and Niranjan Rao against the order passed by the judge in April. The bench said that the issues raised in the petition and the appeals do not survive for consideration since the 14th House of the Assembly stands dissolved. While closing the appeals, the bench said as a consequence of vacating all interlocutory orders issued in the appeals, the stay of proceedings before the single judge in contempt of court jurisdiction also stands vacated. It will now be open to the single judge to close the contempt case, the bench noted. On Feb 8 this year, the judge issued bailable warrants to both the secretaries for failure to appear before the court. The judge made it clear that those facing contempt case have to appear before the court once Form-1 notices were issued to them in the case.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, the judge after seeing both the secretaries, directed the registrar (judicial) to take them into custody and obtain personal bonds of `10,000 before letting them free.