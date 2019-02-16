Home States Telangana

Telangana Police's face recognition tool reunites missing girl with family

The CID team informed the girl's parents and they rushed to Betul, where the girl was united with the family.

Published: 16th February 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Face recognition

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Police's face recognition tool 'Darpan' has reunited a seven-year-old missing girl with her parents after two years.

The girl who went missing in January 2017 in Hyderabad was traced in Shahpur block of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district through 'Darpan'.

This was achieved by batch processing of photographs of missing persons in Telangana with persons found across the country, police said.

After getting the match, state CID traced her to the Ebenzer Education Society, an NGO.

The CID team informed the girl's parents and they rushed to Betul, where the girl was united with the family.

It was on January 4, 2017 that the missing case was registered at Bahadurpura police station in the old city of Hyderabad. It was later transferred to CID and its Women Protection Cell was investigating the case.

"This is the 18th case in which Darpan has united a missing person with his/her family through remotely processing images available in the public domain. This is an example of how artificial intelligence can be used to make things possible," said Additional Director General, CID, Govind Singh.

Last week, a 14-year-old mentally unsound boy, who went missing from his house in Madhya Pradesh was traced in Bengaluru by 'Darpan'. The boy was handed over to his family.

Salman Shaik, a resident of Chiman Ganj Mandi police station limits in Ujjain, had left his house in June last. The boy was traced to Government Balak Ashram, Hossur Road in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana Police Face recognition tool

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp