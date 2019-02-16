Telangana constitutes wetland Authority

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Conservation of wetlands in the State received a shot in the arm, as Telangana government notified State Wetland Authority (SWA) on Friday by issuing a Government Order.

Formation of the authority was due since the Central government notified the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules in September 2017. Apart from the minister in charge of the environment department as its chairman, the SWA will have 16 officials as its ex-officio members from the environment, forest, urban and rural development, water resources, fisheries, irrigation, among other departments.

TS CAMPA authority formed

The government on Friday formed the Telangana Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) which shall be responsible for the management of the State CAMPA Fund and its utilisation for the purpose of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016.