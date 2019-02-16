Work hard to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday asked the party cadres to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections with a constructive and positive approach.

Addressing the inaugural of the three-day brainstorming session on evolving strategy for Lok Sabha elections here, he said that the party was eliciting the opinion of all the important leaders on what should be the strategy of Congress party to win at the polls.

He said that all leaders from Mandal to Block level could give their opinion on the candidates to their respective DCC presidents. Further, he directed all DCC presidents to give their opinion on candidates by Saturday evening. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress workers should approach the people with clarity on issues concerning the common man. He asked them to expose the failures of Prime Minister Narender Modi’s government on all fronts. The TPCC chief said that the Lok Sabha elections would be completely different from Assembly elections.

“While local issues get prominence in Assembly polls, people consider national issues while voting for Lok Sabha candidates. Therefore, all Congress workers and leaders must work hard to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India,” he said.

The TPCC chief also said that the Modi government’s communal agenda should be exposed appropriately.