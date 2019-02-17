3,000 illegal migrants from Telangana, Andhra in Gulf seeks consular help to return home

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,013 illegal immigrants from the two Telugu States sought consular help of the UAE government to return to India, in the last year. Nearly 1,949 of them were from Telangana, with a majority hailing from Nizamabad.

It was in August last year that UAE gave amnesty for illegal immigrants to either legalise their stay or go back to India. The then NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao had urged the Indians living there to utilise this facility. Following the applications received, the consulate issued 4,034 emergency certificates and 2,802 short validity passports for those who wanted to rectify their status and continue to remain in UAE.

The figures were disclosed by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh, in reply to a question posed by Andhra MP Jayadev Galla. As per the figures tabled in Lok Sabha on February 6, a total of 6,823 have applied for amnesty.

While the initiative was a step in the right direction, there still remains a lot to be done.

Activists voicing for the rights of Gulf migrants point out that the situation is much worse as there are several thousand who failed to apply for the scheme.

“Many migrants have their passports confiscated before they are given shelter and food. And when they are set to return, the passports are either expired or used for illegal activities,” P Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Welfare and Cultural Association, told Express.

In another data tabled in the Lok Sabha, at least 4,705 Indians were reportedly lodged in prisons across the Gulf, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia (2,224) followed by the UAE (1,606).

Some of them include labourers imprisoned due to accidents.

While there is no break-up available of these migrants, reportedly most of them are said to be from Telangana.