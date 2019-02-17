Home States Telangana

3,000 illegal migrants from Telangana, Andhra in Gulf seeks consular help to return home

Activists voicing for the rights of Gulf migrants point out that the situation is much worse as there are several thousands who failed to apply for the scheme.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,013 illegal immigrants from the two Telugu States sought consular help of the UAE government to return to India, in the last year. Nearly 1,949 of them were from Telangana, with a majority hailing from Nizamabad.

It was in August last year that UAE gave amnesty for illegal immigrants to either legalise their stay or go back to India. The then NRI Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao had urged the Indians living there to utilise this facility. Following the applications received, the consulate issued 4,034 emergency certificates and 2,802 short validity passports for those who wanted to rectify their status and continue to remain in UAE.

The figures were disclosed by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh, in reply to a question posed by Andhra MP Jayadev Galla. As per the figures tabled in Lok Sabha on February 6, a total of 6,823 have applied for amnesty.

While the initiative was a step in the right direction, there still remains a lot to be done.

Activists voicing for the rights of Gulf migrants point out that the situation is much worse as there are several thousand who failed to apply for the scheme.

“Many migrants have their passports confiscated before they are given shelter and food. And when they are set to return, the passports are either expired or used for illegal activities,” P Basanth Reddy, president of Gulf Welfare and Cultural Association, told Express.

In another data tabled in the Lok Sabha, at least 4,705 Indians were reportedly lodged in prisons across the Gulf, a majority of them in Saudi Arabia (2,224) followed by the UAE (1,606).

Some of them include labourers imprisoned due to accidents.

While there is no break-up available of these migrants, reportedly most of them are said to be from Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp