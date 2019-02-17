Home States Telangana

Cases filed against leaders, including KCR during Telangana agitation withdrawn

The cases were pending before various courts. In fact, the State government had issued orders withdrawing these cases on November 12, 2018.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has withdrawn railway cases against 378 persons, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several prominent TRS, Congress, BJP and TJAC leaders who participated in the separate Telangana agitation between 2009 and 2014. Orders were issued by the Law Department to this effect on Saturday.

The cases against Chandrasekhar Rao, Bandaru Dattatreya, Ch Vidyasagar Rao and M Kodandaram were registered in Vikarabad Railway Police Station in 2011.

Cases were also dropped against TRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, former ministers Eatela Rajender, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, G Jagadeesh Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud, Pradesh Congress Committee leader Dasoju Sravan, Vittal, G Vivek and others.

These cases were registered against the agitators at Mancherial, Vikarabad and Secunderabad railway police stations. The cases were pending before various courts. In fact, the State government had issued orders withdrawing these cases on November 12, 2018.

However, the orders, issued for withdrawal of prosecution in railway cases, were kept in abeyance on November 13, 2018, by the government as the model code of conduct was in force at that time.

The State government issued fresh orders on Saturday stating that “the abeyance orders issued are cancelled”.

