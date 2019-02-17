Home States Telangana

Don’t get demoralised: Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy to cadre

Congress leaders, who could not secure power in the recent Assembly polls, felt that Lok Sabha elections will be different from Assembly elections.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy speaks to party leaders at a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy exuded confidence that Congress would have an edge during Lok Sabha polls in Telangana, as the fight is between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The brainstorming session of the PCC, held to prepare the cadre for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, continued into Saturday.

Congress leaders, who could not secure power in the recent Assembly polls, felt that Lok Sabha elections will be different from Assembly elections.“There is not much time now. We have to come out of our despair and fight the upcoming polls. Do not get demoralised, we have a huge advantage as the upcoming elections will be about national issues,” said Reddy. 

He and TPCC leaders reviewed political conditions in the constituencies of Nagarkurnool, Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda and Bhongir. Addressing leaders of the six segments separately, Reddy advised them to reach out to the people and convince them that the fight at the Centre was between Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and BJP’s Narendra Modi.

“Tell the people to vote for Congress so as to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister. There will be a huge difference between issues that dominate Assembly elections and those that are relevant at the Centre,” he told them.

Explaining why his party was defeated in the Assembly polls, the PCC chief said that there were multiple reasons, including tampering of EVMs, procedures adopted by the Election Commission.

Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS “polluted the entire election process”.

He said that the free flow of money and liquor among voters by TRS was also high during Assembly elections.

“We have to check such practices in Lok Sabha polls,” Reddy said.  

“The list of unkept promises made by Modi is very long and this should be explained to each and every citizen,” he said. Modi government is the first regime in the history of independent India which has created a division among people on religious lines, he alleged.

AICC in-charge for Telangana affairs RC Khuntia asked party workers to propagate and promote the party’s manifesto among the people in an ‘aggressive manner’.

“The Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme proposed by Rahul Gandhi is a revolutionary plan. It will help all poor families in the country irrespective of their caste, religion or region. It is our duty to explain this scheme to all poor people and convince them to vote for Congress candidates,” he said.

He said that TRS or its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had no relevance in the Lok Sabha polls.

