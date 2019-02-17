Elbows to stomach, lost wallets & chains all for a Rs 10 saree?

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: CMR Shopping Mall’s advertising strategy to offer sarees for all of Rs 10 fell apart at the seams with over 20 women getting injured in the stampede-like situation that the mega sale triggered on Saturday.

The owner, who wanted to get rid of old stocks and simultaneously gain publicity, was in for a rude shock when 600 women from all corners of the district including rural pockets made a beeline for the centre even before the shutters were up. Once the doors to what the crowd thought would be a sartorial wonderland were thrown open at 8 am, all hell broke loose.

The swarm of women ran in and elbowed each other to get ahead, resulting in several falling down in the mad rush even as the sole watchman chose not to even attempt to rein in the frenzied crowd. Though a few women were able to survive chipped nails, pulled hair and elbows to their stomachs, many had to go back empty-handed.

Literally. Along with the women who hoped to get their hands on the dirt cheap sarees were crooks who hoped to make a killing nicking purses and phones.

The owner who seemed to believe he had strategised a killer business plan went all out announcing the offer through pamphlets and ads in newspapers.

It, however, did not cross his mind that it would perhaps be a good idea to vamp up security or inform the police of the crowd that the true-good-to-be-true deal would pull.

By the time police personnel rushed to the spot 15 mobile phones had been stolen and a woman from Gundraipally had lost Rs 6,000 and a gold necklace weighing five tolas.