Karimnagar Collectorate goes dark for not paying power bills

Employees at the Karimnagar Collectorate work in darkness due to power cuts.| Express Photo Services

KARIMNAGAR:  The Karimnagar collectorate complex, including the collector’s chamber, saw a power outage for nearly two hours on Saturday after the supply to the complex was discontinued due to non-payment of bills.

Having urged the authorities concerned several for payment of bills, the Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) authorities, finally decided to cut off the supply.

The power was restored on the request of collectorate authorities after two hours, said K Madhava Rao, Superintendent of Engineer, NPDCL.

The collectorate complex as a whole avails nearly 60 services from the NPDCL and has a separate transformer and transmission network laid out for it.

In the near past, a high tension line was laid for the entire complex and distributed to each department. However, this increased the confusion in calculating bills as it became difficult to determine which department would pay how much.

As a result, the bills were delayed and so were the payments. So the NPDCL decided to install separate meters for each department.

When the bills continued to be delayed after installation of the new meters, the NPDCL decided to discontinue the supply. 

As the daily routine came to a halt with the power outage, the collectorate requested the power to restored and assured the NPDCL that the payments shall be made at the earliest.

