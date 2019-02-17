Home States Telangana

NCST directs Telangana government to return land to tribals

According to the NCST, the Ambuja Cements acquired land in 1999 for construction of a cement factory within two years and providing employment to locals.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

forest, trees, green cover

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has directed the Telangana government to return lands to tribal families which were acquired around 20 years back.

The then Andhra Pradesh government had acquired around 2,400 acres of fertile land from scheduled tribes, scheduled caste, other backward communities from villages in now Telangana which were acquired in order to be given to Ambuja Cements.

According to the NCST, the Ambuja Cements acquired land in 1999 for construction of a cement factory within two years and providing employment to locals.

Twenty years on, no factory has come up in that place.

“The Commission has directed the Telangana government to return the land acquired from the tribal families in 1999. At that time, the government had given compensation for the land acquired. However, despite the passing of several years, no factory has come up. So the land acquired should be given back to the tribals, the Commission feels,” said SK Ratho, joint secretary, NCST.

“This is an example of how land is acquired by governments for industries which do not materialise on many occasions. But the tribals are displaced and lose their lands. Several such issues are reported from across the country,” said Ratho.

The Commission had received around 10 representations on this issue.

According to the petitioners, on losing the lands, the villagers became both landless and unemployed. While in 2012, there was an assurance between the villagers belonging to SC/ST/OBC villagers and the factory management to allow peasants to cultivate on the leased land provide jobs to the locals, this was not followed through.

Also, because of the acquisition of land for the construction of the factory, the land has become unproductive and unfertile. The associations have demanded before the Commission that the land lease is cancelled and the lands are restored with the families who became landless.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Tribes Land Ambuja Cements NCST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp