Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha to be chief speaker at UN meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be chief speaker at the Gender Equality Summit 2019 (GES 2019), organised by Global Compact Network India’s (GCNI), a local arm of the United Nations Global Compact. It will be held in Delhi on March 1, 2019.

The theme for the meeting will be ‘Preparing Women for the Future of Work’.Kavitha has been selected for the summit as chief speaker for her “thoughtful leadership and passion to accelerate efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), especially Gender Equality in India”.

The Global Compact Network India (GCNI) acts as a country-level platform for Indian businesses, academic institutions and civil society organisations to join hands for strengthening responsible business practices.

GES 2019 will bring together chief executives, policymakers, government officials and others to a single platform to deliberate on a blueprint for the road ahead.