Power companies resolve to meet demand in upcoming Rabi season

The officials stated that they would run the transmission and distribution departments effectively and to generate required power in accordance to the ever increasing demand.

HYDERABAD: Power utility companies are expecting massive demand for power in the next Rabi crop season and have decided to gear up for the same. A high-level meeting of TS Genco, TS Transco, SPDCL and NPDCL officials was held in Hyderabad on Saturday with an agenda to “recommit to the power sector in Telangana”.

TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao chaired the meeting. The officials speculated that demand would increase due to a 24x7 power supply having been promised to farmers and other consumers, including industrialists. They resolved to meet the power demand, which is expected to be the highest ever.

The officials stated that they would run the transmission and distribution departments effectively and to generate required power in accordance to the ever-increasing demand.

They also discussed the progress of the construction of power plants and also about making Telangana a power-surplus State.

With regard to the division of employees between AP and Telangana, the officials said that a high power committee would meet on March 2 and 3 to discuss on the subject. They would later explain the State’s stand.

Prabhakar Rao also wanted the officials to gear up to provide the required power to motors of Kaleshwaram project, which will begin operation later this year.

They also discussed services rules to be prepared for employees.

