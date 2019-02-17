Home States Telangana

Rs 10 saree offer causes stampede at Telangana mall

Published: 17th February 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:32 PM

Hyderabad-Mall

A photo of shoppers thronging a Telangana mall which offered sarees for Rs 3 in 2018. (Photo | File/ EPS)

By ANI

A stampede-like situation arose at a shopping mall in Siddipet district of Telangana after women thronged in large numbers to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each.

Women and girls rushed to avail of the Rs 10 sarees, being offered by the CMR shopping mall and as word spread the number of customers began to swell creating a stampede, police said.

Several people were injured in the incident.

A woman also reportedly alleged that she lost her 5 tolas of gold chain, Rs 6000 cash, and a debit card.

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and has launched an investigation into the matter. 

