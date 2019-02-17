Spell out measures to develop Rayalaseema in poll manifestos: Mysura to parties

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several intellectuals, former bureaucrats and politicians raised their voice against the injustice meted out to Greater Rayalaseema in the separate Andhra Pradesh State.

They wrote letters to leaders of all political parties demanding that they should mention in their respective manifestos about how they would address the issues of Greater Rayalaseema.

“Once, the political parties release their manifestos, then we will chalk out our next course of action,” former MP and senior politician from Rayalaseema MV Mysura Reddy has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday along with former Chief Secretary of United AP Ajeya Kallam, former judge of AP High Court Justice P Lakshmana Reddy, former DGP Anjaneya Reddy and others, Mysura Reddy alleged that Greater Rayalaseema consisting of Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, Nellore and Prakasam districts was neglected in the last five years in the separate AP State.

“All the development was concentrated around Amaravati. The Secretariat, Assembly, High Court, AIIMS, Directorates and 65 Central and State institutions are being located around Amaravati,” Mysura Reddy said.

He said that this “concentrated development” was in contrast to the assurance given in the Assembly on December 4, 2014 that three megacities, 14 smart cities would be developed in the State and the development would be decentralised.

When the Central government expressed its inability to sanction railway zone for Visakhapatnam, the State government could have suggested Guntakal, Mysura Reddy opined.

He pointed out that the government diverted Godavari water to Krishna delta and provided irrigation facility to around 20 lakh acres thereby saving around 100 tmc Krishna water.

“The water saved in Krishna should be diverted to Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva and Velugonda projects. The government should issue a GO providing Krishna water to these three projects in Rayalaseema,” Mysura Reddy demanded during the press meet.

Declare Amaravati as a free zone

Mysura Reddy also demanded that the capital city of Amaravati should be declared as a free zone so that youth from Greater Rayalaseema would get jobs.

He also pointed out that the AP government was spending more than Rs 1 lakh crore on infrastructure in the capital city, neglecting Rayalaseema.

“The government raised loans and Rayalaseema people too will contribute 40 per cent of the revenue to the exchequer. It means that Rayalaseema people have to pay interest on government loans without getting any development,” he explained.

He further said that they wrote letters to YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan demanding that their respective manifestos for Assembly elections should speak about the development of Greater Rayalaseema.

“If the political parties fail to respond, we will plunge into action,” he said.