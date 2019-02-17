Telangana BJP wants to relive its ‘glory days’ in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The party has been reduced to just one seat in the Telangana Assembly.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the State remain ever so confident about their prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They want their ‘glory days’ of the 90s back — when the party’s candidates won four Lok Sabha seats and 43 Assembly seats in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Remembering this glorious past, BJP State president K Laxman on Saturday said, “In 1998, we had a vote share of 17 per cent in AP and 21 per cent in Telangana regions.”

The party hopes to score big in four constituencies that it has won in the past — Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, and Medak.

As of now, the party plans to go alone in all seventeen seats in Telangana. Laxman said that State leadership will send names of three prospective candidates for each ticket and the central leadership will take the final call.

He did not rule out the probability of parachute candidates getting a chance. He hinted that doors would be open, especially for Congress rebels.

Interestingly, he did not rule out the possibility of him being a contestant, especially, in the Secunderabad segment. It is currently held by senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya. He also stated that there was no question of BJP and TRS going together.

“We have improved out voting percentage in Telangana. Also, Rao could counter Modi’s charisma in the Assembly polls but he won’t be able to do that now,” he said.