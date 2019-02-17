Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP wants to relive its ‘glory days’ in upcoming Lok Sabha polls

Interestingly, he did not rule out the possibility of him being a contestant, especially, in the Secunderabad segment.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The party has been reduced to just one seat in the Telangana Assembly.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in the State remain ever so confident about their prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They want their ‘glory days’ of the 90s back — when the party’s candidates won four Lok Sabha seats and 43 Assembly seats in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Remembering this glorious past, BJP State president K Laxman on Saturday said, “In 1998, we had a vote share of 17 per cent in AP and 21 per cent in Telangana regions.”

The party hopes to score big in four constituencies that it has won in the past — Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, and Medak.

As of now, the party plans to go alone in all seventeen seats in Telangana. Laxman said that State leadership will send names of three prospective candidates for each ticket and the central leadership will take the final call.

He did not rule out the probability of parachute candidates getting a chance. He hinted that doors would be open, especially for Congress rebels.  

Interestingly, he did not rule out the possibility of him being a contestant, especially, in the Secunderabad segment. It is currently held by senior leader Bandaru Dattatreya. He also stated that there was no question of BJP and TRS going together.

“We have improved out voting percentage in Telangana. Also, Rao could counter Modi’s charisma in the Assembly polls but he won’t be able to do that now,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp