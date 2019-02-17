Telangana farmers block NH 44 seeking revision in minimum support price

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: A large number of farmers, including women, protested on the National Highway 44 in Nizamabad district on Saturday, demanding the government to announce a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,500 for turmeric and red jowar respectively.

The protest call was given by Farmers United Action Committee.

In spite of Section 144 having been imposed in the region, hordes of protestors organised a Vanta Varpu programme on the highway near Perkit and Jakranpally. They blocked the road for over seven hours. The police had to divert traffic to keep the vehicles moving.

On getting information about the farmers’ plan to protest, police had detained several activists and political leaders and sent them to various police stations in Bodhan, Naveepet and Renjall.

Some farmers organised separate protests on Sone Bridge and in Dharpally village. They said they would continue their agitation till their demands are met.