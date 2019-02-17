Home States Telangana

Telangana gets two new districts as state government carves out Narayanpet, Mulugu

The State government on Saturday issued a notice announcing the creation of two more districts — Narayanpet and Mulugu, taking the number of districts in the State to 33.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Saturday issued a notice announcing the creation of two more districts — Narayanpet and Mulugu, taking the number of districts in the State to 33. The new districts will start functioning from Sunday.

Narayanpet has been carved out of Mahbubnagar district and Mulugu from Jayashankar Bhupalpally.  
Narayanpet will have a revenue division by the same name and 11 mandals, Mulugu too will have a revenue division named Mulugu and nine mandals. The total revenue divisions in State is now 69 and mandals, 586.  When Telangana was carved out of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, it had just 10 districts.

The State government reorganised the districts for better administration.

Initially, it was planned that the number of districts would not exceed 31, but the government gave in following strong demands for Mulugu and Narayanpet.

TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had while campaigning for the recent Assembly polls assured the people that if the pink party was voted to power, it would carve out two more districts. Revenue officials completed the process in a month following the due procedure.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi has given Mahbubnagar district Collector D Ronald Rose full additional charge as Narayanpet collector and district magistrate. Bhupalapally Collector V Venkateswarlu has been given FAC as collector and district magistrate of Mulugu.

