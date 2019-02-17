Telangana make bus travel free for kidney patients

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Kidney patients in Telangana will now be eligible for free travel in the buses of state-owned Telangana State Road Development Corporation (TSRTC).

Under an order issued by the state government, about 7,600 kidney patients covered under 'Aarogyasri', a scheme for free treatment of poor patients, and who are undergoing dialysis will be extended the facility of free bus travel.

TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma said instructions were issued to all depots to implement the order.

The state government will reimburse Rs 12.22 crore per annum to TSRTC for this facility for kidney patients.