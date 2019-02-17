Home States Telangana

Telangana mall stampede: Elbows to stomach, lost wallets & chains all for a Rs 10 saree?

By the time police personnel rushed to the spot 15 mobile phones had been stolen and a woman from  Gundraipally had lost Rs 6,000 and a gold necklace weighing five tolas.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana-Mall

Several women were hurt and several others lost money, mobile phones, wallets and other valuables in the stampede-like situation that was created by a flash sale at CMR Shopping Mall in Siddipet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: CMR Shopping Mall’s advertising strategy to offer sarees for all of Rs 10 fell apart at the seams with over 20 women getting injured in the stampede-like situation that the mega sale triggered on Saturday.   

The owner, who wanted to get rid of old stocks and simultaneously gain publicity, was in for a rude shock when 600 women from all corners of the district including rural pockets made a beeline for the centre even before the shutters were up. Once the doors to what the crowd thought would be a sartorial wonderland were thrown open at 8 am, all hell broke loose.

The swarm of women ran in and elbowed each other to get ahead, resulting in several falling down in the mad rush even as the sole watchman chose not to even attempt to rein in the frenzied crowd. Though a few women were able to survive chipped nails, pulled hair and elbows to their stomachs, many had to go back empty-handed.

Literally. Along with the women who hoped to get their hands on the dirt cheap sarees were crooks who hoped to make a killing nicking purses and phones.

The owner who seemed to believe he had strategised a killer business plan went all out announcing the offer through pamphlets and ads in newspapers.

It, however, did not cross his mind that it would perhaps be a good idea to vamp up security or inform the police of the crowd that the true-good-to-be-true deal would pull.

By the time police personnel rushed to the spot 15 mobile phones had been stolen and a woman from  Gundraipally had lost Rs 6,000 and a gold necklace weighing five tolas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana mall stampede Rs 10 saree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp