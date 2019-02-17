Water Board  proposes Rs 4,545 cr budget this fiscal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For implementation of various drinking water projects and sewerage projects in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed a budget of around `4,545 crore for the year 2019-20.As the State government is keen on implementing a number of drinking water and sewerage projects, the board is hopeful of getting the proposed budget sanctioned to carry out the works this year. The water board got a raw deal in the 2018-19 state budget.