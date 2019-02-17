Home States Telangana

Water Board  proposes Rs 4,545 cr budget this fiscal

The water board got  a raw deal in the 2018-19 state budget.

Published: 17th February 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For implementation of various drinking water projects and sewerage projects in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has proposed a budget of around `4,545 crore for the year 2019-20.As the State government is keen on implementing a number of drinking water and sewerage projects, the board is hopeful of getting the proposed budget sanctioned to carry out the works this year.  The water board got  a raw deal in the 2018-19 state budget.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp