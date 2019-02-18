BJP turns to Metro for voter connect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forget the padayatras and public rallies. The Hyderabad Metro, the City’s relatively latest transport system, is set to be a new political turf in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

For the State BJP unit which is reeling to safeguard its lone Parliamentary seat - Secunderabad, the party members are going to take to the Metro to seek feedback on what the BJP manifesto should reflect.

At the recent election manifesto outreach meeting, BJP State president K Laxman along with several other parliamentary constituencies’ in-charges have decided to take innovative steps in involving people from all walks of life.

“We will be taking to the Metro and seek peoples feedback on what should be incorporated in the manifesto. Boxes will be taken to give responses,” Laxman informed Express. The boxes will be then sent to the coordinating team in the party’s head office where it will be analysed. Common points will be incorporated, thereafter.

Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has recently sought opinions of managerial level tech professionals from the IT industry, to flag off the initiative.

More than feedback, the move is set to give the party political dividends as it goes into the polls. The party is hoping to establish a voter connect with it fearing elusion from urban voters who form the majority of voter base for the party. The desperate attempt is also in view after the party has been reduced to one seat in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

For the party that could not capitalise in the Assembly elections, by taking credit of the Central government schemes implemented in the State, the Metro commute will be an important one.“The main objective is to know what the people want. The initiative will bridge the gap in making our manifesto reflect what people want,” said S Prakash Reddy, in-charge of Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency.