Finance Commission praises pace of work at Kaleshwaram project

PEDDAPALLY: A six-member 15th Finance Commission team arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday for its three-day visit to the State and immediately left for Medigadda where it inspected Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Irrigation Department officials associated with KLIP, explained to the Finance Commission team how every 2 TMC of Godavari water lifted from the Medigadda barrage would irrigate 18 lakh acres under existing ayacut and 18.5 lakh acres under the new ayacut.

In addition to this, they also explained that KLIP will be used for providing drinking water to Hyderabad and will also help provide water for industrial use. The KLIP officials revealed that package 6 of the project which started off with an estimated expenditure of `5,046 crore will be completed by June, 2019. The Finance Commission team later inspected the under tunnel works at Nandi Medaram village being executed under Package 6. The irrigation officials pointed out that four of the seven pumps installed at Nandimedaram have completed the dry run and that the remaining works are being executed round the clock in three shifts.

KLIP chief engineer, N Venkateshwarlu explained the progress of works of linking the Yellampalli projects with Mid Manair Reservoir. He pointed out that since formation of Telangana State, 10.6 lakh cubic metre (cu.m.) soil work of package, 6,12,91,754 cu.m. soil work for under ground tunnel, and 6,44,485 cu.m. concrete works have been completed so far.

The 15th Finance Commission members — Ashok Lahiri, Rita Lahiri, Arvind Mehta, Ravi Kota, Antony Cyriac and Kandar Patel — appreciated the quick paced works taken up by Telangana government as part of the KLIP. They opined that apart from proving a boost for irrigation, the project will also give a fillip to fisheries and tourism.

They also inspected Mission Bhagiratha works in Rajanna Sircilla district. Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi accompanied them.