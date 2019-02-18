Home States Telangana

Finance Commission praises pace of work at Kaleshwaram project

KLIP chief engineer, N Venkateshwarlu explained the progress of works of linking the Yellampalli projects with Mid Manair Reservoir.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Members of 15th Finance Commission inspect package 6 works of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, on Sunday |Express

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLY: A six-member 15th Finance Commission team arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday for its three-day visit to the State and immediately left for Medigadda where it inspected Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

Irrigation Department officials associated with KLIP, explained to the Finance Commission team how every 2 TMC of Godavari water lifted from the Medigadda barrage would irrigate 18 lakh acres under existing ayacut and 18.5 lakh acres under the new ayacut.

In addition to this, they also explained that KLIP will be used for providing drinking water to Hyderabad and will also help provide water for industrial use. The KLIP officials revealed that package 6 of the project which started off with an estimated expenditure of `5,046 crore will be completed by June, 2019. The Finance Commission team later inspected the under tunnel works at Nandi Medaram village being executed under Package 6. The irrigation officials pointed out that four of the seven pumps installed at Nandimedaram have completed the dry run and that the remaining works are being executed round the clock in three shifts.

KLIP chief engineer, N Venkateshwarlu explained the progress of works of linking the Yellampalli projects with Mid Manair Reservoir. He pointed out that since formation of Telangana State, 10.6 lakh cubic metre (cu.m.) soil work of package, 6,12,91,754 cu.m. soil work for under ground tunnel, and 6,44,485 cu.m. concrete works have been completed so far.

The 15th Finance Commission members — Ashok Lahiri, Rita Lahiri, Arvind Mehta, Ravi Kota, Antony Cyriac and Kandar Patel — appreciated the quick paced works taken up by Telangana government as part of the KLIP. They opined that apart from proving a boost for irrigation, the project will also give a fillip to fisheries and tourism.

They also inspected Mission Bhagiratha works in Rajanna Sircilla district. Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi accompanied them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp