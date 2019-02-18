KTR donates Rs 25L to jawans’ families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao paid tributes to the Pulwama martyrs at the CRPF Headquarters on Sunday. Rao also handed over two cheques of `25 lakh, one in his personal capacity and the other on behalf of his friends to GHP Raju, Inspector General of Police, CRPF, Southern sector towards families of slain jawans.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said he made the contribution as a responsible citizen, and not as the working president of a party or an MLA, but in his personal capacity. Praising the efforts of the men in uniform, Rama Rao extended heartfelt condolences. “Indians will never forget the martyrs’ sacrifices. They will continue to remain in our hearts and prayers,” he said.