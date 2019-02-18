No kid-gloves for drunken driving

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

The Courts take a serious view at drunken driving as it has become a menace to the society. They opine that the punishment meted out to a drunken driver, should act as a deterrent for other persons who get away with minor punishment or fine. Such incidents are bound to increase with no safety for pedestrians on the roads. Even if no untoward incident has taken place, if the person concerned is under the high influence of liquor, it cannot be said that the person is not guilty of the offence nor a lenient view can be taken.

As per Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs is punishable for the first offence with imprisonment for a term of up to six months and/or with fine which may extend to `2,000. Second or subsequent offence, if committed within three years of similar offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term of up to two years and/or with fine of Rs 3,000. The drug(s) specified by the Central government in this regard, shall be deemed to render a person incapable of exercising proper control over a motor vehicle. Section 130 of the Act contemplates a duty on the driver to produce licence and certificate of registration on demand by any police officer for examination.

The Supreme Court, in the case of PS Lodhi colony, New Delhi vs Sanjeev Nanda, rejected the advocate’s contention that the accused vehicle driver was not under the influence of liquor or beyond the limit prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act and he was in his senses and the victims were at fault for loitering in the middle of the road. In the said case, the accused irresponsibly drove the vehicle under the influence of alcohol leading to the death of six persons as a result of high speed driving. The Apex Court said alcohol leads to loss of coordination, poor judgment, slowing down of reflexes and distortion of vision. Everyday several human lives are lost, pedestrians feel increasing unsafe due to drunken driving, the Apex Court noted.

In one such case before the High Court, petitioner Mohan (name changed) questioned the orders passed by the Metropolitan sessions judge, Hyderabad, confirming the judgment passed by the IV Metropolitan Magistrate of the city directing the petitioner to undergo 10 days simple imprisonment and also to pay a fine of Rs 3,000.

The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner was stopped by the city police who subjected him to alcohol test with breath analyzer, wherein the results exceeded the permissible BAC level of 30 mg per 100 ml of blood as mentioned in Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The police then obtained the signatures of the petitioner on such reading slip as well as on the challan. The police registered the case and produced the petitioner before the court along with a petty case charge-sheet.

The magistrate concerned took cognizance of the offence under Section 185 of the Act. When the petitioner was examined under Section 251 CrPC he admitted the substance of the prosecution case for the said offences and pleaded guilty, which is a true and voluntary one. Finding the petitioner guilty for the said offences the magistrate convicted him. On the quantum of sentence, the petitioner urged the court to take a lenient view in imposing the sentence since he is the only earning member of his family and he will not repeat the same. Basing on the facts, the magistrate sentenced him to 10 days simple imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 3,000. His appeal to the Metropolitan sessions judge was also dismissed. Aggrieved with the same, he filed the present case before the High Court.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the trial court passed the judgment impugned without giving any opportunity to the petitioner. When the magistrate had asked the petitioner about the examination of the Act and the punishment, the petitioner could not understand and admitted the guilt, whereupon his signatures were taken. The petitioner has not committed any offence and the conviction and sentence passed against him is illegal, he argued. On the other hand, the State public prosecutor said that the petitioner cannot be shown any sympathy since it is the second time that he has committed the offence. On an earlier occasion, he committed a similar offence and was convicted by the traffic mobile court of the city.

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, Justice P Keshava Rao noted, “Drunken driving has become a menace for our society. Driving in a drunken condition not only causes harm to the driver, but endangers the rights of public. Innocent pedestrians lose their lives leaving their families shattered. The punishment to be awarded to a drunken driver at least should act as a deterrent for others, who are resorting to such type of iolations. In the present case, the petitioner has not learnt from his earlier mistake and had committed a similar offence for the second time within two years, it cannot be taken lightly and at the same time he should be conscious of commission of offence once again and should not repeat it in future”, the judge observed.

The judge who was not inclined to interfere with the judgment passed by the lower appellate court in confirming the order of the court below, dismissed the petitioner’s case.