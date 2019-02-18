Home States Telangana

OCMC resolves only 15 e-commerce consumer complaints in four years

Published: 18th February 2019

Image for e-commerce used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As e-commerce businesses boom across the country and lakhs of people buy products and services online, only 89 people have so far been happy with the services of e-commerce companies in the last four years. According to the data presented by the minister of state for consumer affairs R Choudhary on the floor of Lok Sabha, only 89 complaints have been lodged with the Online Consumer Mediation Centre (OCMC), setup by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs especially for e-commerce.

It was in 2015 that the department of consumer affairs sanctioned OCMC Bengaluru would be managed by the National Law School of Indian University.

The pilot project was meant to facilitate speedy mediation of complaints for online transactions and deliveries. In the four years of the project, there were only 15 disputes resolved until August 2018. The number of resolutions came in response to a question posed by MP Meenakshi Lekhi in the Lok Sabha on February 12 on operations pf the  OCMC across the country.

Interestingly, the complaints that went for mediation were significantly less than the total received on the consumer helpline which receives at least 13,000 complaints quarterly.The complaints range from fake product to sending stones in packages.

New consumer protection bill delayed in RS

The much-awaited revamp to Consumer Protection Act, 1986 was set to be come with the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 which got only lower house’s consent in 2018. Now, with the Rajya Sabha adjourning Sine Die, the Bill is delayed by six more months. “It takes e-commerce companies into consideration and will help consumers file plaints anywhere unlike now,” observed V Gouri Sankara Rao, of CATCO.

