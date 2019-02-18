Home States Telangana

Ponnam Prabhakar recalls how KCR stole Congress’ thunder

As the Lower House ended, it passed the AP State Reorganisation Bill but not without turbulence and rancour.

Published: 18th February 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ponnam Prabhakar

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the people of Telangana, February 18 is a very special day. It is the anniversary of the passage of the Telangana Bill in Lok Sabha on this day five years ago in 2014. Incidentally, the day also marked the end of the 15th Lok Sabha.

As the Lower House ended, it passed the AP State Reorganisation Bill but not without turbulence and rancour. The bill generated so much heat in Lok Sabha that tempers ran high with AP MPs opposing it and Telangana Parliamentarians insisting on the division of the State. The tug of war continued for days and on February 18, the Bill was passed in the Lower House.

Recalling the last day of the Lok Sabha in 2014, the then Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar feels that the Telangana MPs had fought a valiant battle for the statehood though “some persons” were not ready to acknowledge it.

He says Telangana would not have become a reality had the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi not decided in its favour. Then, in Parliament, Telangana MPs had to fight their way through a belligerent crowd of Seemandhra MPs, but the entire credit for Telangana is now being claimed by others.

“One cannot ignore history. There may be attempts to distort it. But it cannot be erased,” Prabhakar says, pointing out that they were the means through which separate statehood was obtained for Telangana. ‘The Congress MPs’ role in the formation of Telangana State was significant but no one acknowledges it due to ulterior motives.

Fought together

The going was not easy for MPs while they were fighting it out in Parliament. For 40 long days, uproarious scenes were witnessed in both the Houses. A war-like situation prevailed in Lok Sabha.“We were sure that if the division of the State does not happen on the last day of the session on February 18, it would never happen in future. We were together in fighting for it. I prevailed over Jaipal Reddy who ensured that all MPs of all hues would meet at the then speaker Meira Kumar’s chambers. For about an hour the discussions went on and had this had not happened, the Bill would not have come up for voting,” he said and recalled Jaipal Reddy too voicing the same opinion several times.

Ponnam Prabhakar is unhappy over TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stealing the thunder from the success of Congress MPs.“KCR knew that he would not be able to get Telangana as he had just one MP keeping him company. He knew that the support of Congress MPs was sine qua non for the bill to pass. When it was taken up, KCR was not even in the House. His contribution in the formation of Telangana State was nil,” Prabhakar maintains.

He says it was only on the insistence of the Congress MPs that the speaker finally took up the Bill and passed it by voice vote.Ponnam Prabhakar, to take the sting out of the KCR’s claims that he had forced the Centre to create Telangana State, said that KCR had vowed not to return to Hyderabad until Telangana State was formed only after knowing that the Congress had already made significant progress.“When the bill was passed, he touched the feet of Sonia Gandhi as mark of respect and gratitude,” he recalls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Telangana Bill Ponnam Prabhakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp