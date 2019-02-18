Ponnam Prabhakar recalls how KCR stole Congress’ thunder

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the people of Telangana, February 18 is a very special day. It is the anniversary of the passage of the Telangana Bill in Lok Sabha on this day five years ago in 2014. Incidentally, the day also marked the end of the 15th Lok Sabha.

As the Lower House ended, it passed the AP State Reorganisation Bill but not without turbulence and rancour. The bill generated so much heat in Lok Sabha that tempers ran high with AP MPs opposing it and Telangana Parliamentarians insisting on the division of the State. The tug of war continued for days and on February 18, the Bill was passed in the Lower House.

Recalling the last day of the Lok Sabha in 2014, the then Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar feels that the Telangana MPs had fought a valiant battle for the statehood though “some persons” were not ready to acknowledge it.

He says Telangana would not have become a reality had the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi not decided in its favour. Then, in Parliament, Telangana MPs had to fight their way through a belligerent crowd of Seemandhra MPs, but the entire credit for Telangana is now being claimed by others.

“One cannot ignore history. There may be attempts to distort it. But it cannot be erased,” Prabhakar says, pointing out that they were the means through which separate statehood was obtained for Telangana. ‘The Congress MPs’ role in the formation of Telangana State was significant but no one acknowledges it due to ulterior motives.

Fought together

The going was not easy for MPs while they were fighting it out in Parliament. For 40 long days, uproarious scenes were witnessed in both the Houses. A war-like situation prevailed in Lok Sabha.“We were sure that if the division of the State does not happen on the last day of the session on February 18, it would never happen in future. We were together in fighting for it. I prevailed over Jaipal Reddy who ensured that all MPs of all hues would meet at the then speaker Meira Kumar’s chambers. For about an hour the discussions went on and had this had not happened, the Bill would not have come up for voting,” he said and recalled Jaipal Reddy too voicing the same opinion several times.

Ponnam Prabhakar is unhappy over TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stealing the thunder from the success of Congress MPs.“KCR knew that he would not be able to get Telangana as he had just one MP keeping him company. He knew that the support of Congress MPs was sine qua non for the bill to pass. When it was taken up, KCR was not even in the House. His contribution in the formation of Telangana State was nil,” Prabhakar maintains.

He says it was only on the insistence of the Congress MPs that the speaker finally took up the Bill and passed it by voice vote.Ponnam Prabhakar, to take the sting out of the KCR’s claims that he had forced the Centre to create Telangana State, said that KCR had vowed not to return to Hyderabad until Telangana State was formed only after knowing that the Congress had already made significant progress.“When the bill was passed, he touched the feet of Sonia Gandhi as mark of respect and gratitude,” he recalls.