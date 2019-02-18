Telangana gets two new districts: Narayanpet and Mulugu

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Two new districts, Narayanpet and Mulugu, were created Sunday in Telangana taking the total number of districts in the state to 33.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed the officials in December 2018, to start the process of formation of the two new districts as per his election promise.

Narayanpet has been carved out of Mahabubnagar district while Mulugu from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Telangana earlier had 31 districts.

Mahabubnagar District Collector D Ronald Ross, in-charge for Narayanpet and Bhupalapally Collector V Venkateswarlu for Mulugu, inaugurated the Collectors' offices in the newly created districts.

Telangana, which came into existence on June 2, 2014 as the 29th State of India, started out with 10 districts.

In 2016, 21 new districts came into existence in Telangana.