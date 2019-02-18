Home States Telangana

Three youths held in Morthad in Telangana for raising anti-India slogans

The three were seen dancing and shouting anti-India slogans, watching on their mobiles the dastardly act on CRPF convoy.

Published: 18th February 2019

Protest, strike

Representational image.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Police arrested three youths on Monday for raising slogans in support of the militants who carried out a fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy of vehicles, killing 44 security personnel, on Thursday in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police rounded them up in Morthad police station limits when they kept shouting slogans Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad. They were charged with sedition and were sent to judicial remand.

According to Morthad Police Sub Inspector P Suresh, the youths - Mohammad Shafi, 32, Mohammad Salman, 26 and shaik Wazid were workers at a men's beauty parlour in Morthad. Two belong to Uttar Pradesh and the other one is native of Morthad.

The three were seen dancing and shouting anti-India slogans, watching on their mobiles the dastardly act on CRPF convoy. A local TRS activist, who shot their merry-making, uploaded the video into the internet which became viral.

Soon a few more TRS activists joined him and they managed to apprehend Salman and turned him over to the police who on their own arrested the remaining two youths.

