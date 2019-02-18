Home States Telangana

Uttam Kumar Reddy sure of impressive show by Congress

The TPCC chief said that the Lok Sabha elections could be won through proper planning, coordination, monitoring and execution of strategy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President N Uttam Kumar Reddy has claimed that the Congress party would give an impressive performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by winning almost all seats in Telangana.

Reddy made this point while addressing the party leaders from Chevella, Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Medak Lok Sabha constituencies in separate meetings on Sunday, the last day of the three-day brainstorming meetings with party leaders from across the State.

“During the last three days, we had a serious introspection on the factors that led to party’s defeat in last Assembly elections. Congress leaders from all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana came up with many constructive, valuable and practical suggestions and they would be incorporated in the party’s final strategy for elections. The brainstorming sessions have proved that the Congress cadre are fully charged and rejuvenated to face and win the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that the Lok Sabha elections could be won through proper planning, coordination, monitoring and execution of strategy.

Reasoning as to why the Congress would perform well, Reddy pointed out: “Voting for Parliament is not about KCR or TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi). This will be a vote to elect next Prime Minister of India and people would certainly prefer Congress president Rahul Gandhi over BJP’s Narendra Modi”.

