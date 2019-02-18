When Nizam came to rescue of Rabindranath Tagore

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, who became the Rajpramukh on January 26, 68 years ago, was known not just for his riches but also for his philanthropy in the fields of education, science and development. What is less known is his contribution to the establishment of Rabindranath Tagore’s Shantinektan in West Bengal. Khan’s administration for several years funded the construction of hostels, library and the setting up of Urdu department in Shantiniketan.

The correspondences between Tagore and Nizam date back 1927 when Tagore first wrote to the Nizam saying that he was sending his representative Kalimohan Ghose, to interview. A few months later in July, Tagore wrote another letter to the him, asking for a donation to collection of books and manuscripts at Visva Bharati University, which is a public central university located in Shantiniketan.

In the letter, Tagore, said that the ‘wonderful collection of books and manuscripts that belong to Visva Bharati awaits a suitable and permanent home”. He referred to the Nizam as a ‘patron of learning’ and requested him to come to Tagore’s ‘rescue’ by donating Rs 75,000 for the library building.

Fast forward to 1933. A more desperate and worn-out Tagore wrote to the Nizam again. He described how he was facing ‘large deficits’ and how his resources were completely exhausted. He proceeded to ask for a `1 lakh-donation for establishing a hostel in Shantiniketan. Both the requests of donations were accepted.

It was six years after Tagore’s death in 1941 that Visva Bharati officials again wrote to the Nizam asking for a donation. Anil Kumar Chanda, the then principal requested Rs 85,000 for setting up a Urdu Department. Sarojini Naidu was the Chancellor of the university at that time. It is unclear whether the donation was granted or not.