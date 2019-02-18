Home States Telangana

Woman dies of cardiac arrest during physical fitness test for police recruitment in Telangana

V Mamata, a resident of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, collapsed soon after she finished the 100-meter sprint round.

Published: 18th February 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  A woman candidate participating in the physical fitness tests being conducted as part of recruitment drive to police department at Police Training College ground in Karimnagar, died of cardiac arrest after she finished the 100-meter sprint.

V Mamata, a resident of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, collapsed soon after she finished the 100-meter sprint round on Monday early morning. She was provided first aid and was soon shifted in a 108 ambulance to the nearest government hospital. However, there the doctors pronounced her dead due to cardiac arrest.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy inquired into the incident. He said that candidates interested in police jobs should not participate in physical fitness tests without practice and should inform the concerned persons if they are unable to to participate in the tests due to sickness.

In another related incident last week, a youth from Ibrahimpatnam died of cardiac arrest while training for police recruitment test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Police recruitment drive cardiac arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp