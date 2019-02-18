Woman dies of cardiac arrest during physical fitness test for police recruitment in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A woman candidate participating in the physical fitness tests being conducted as part of recruitment drive to police department at Police Training College ground in Karimnagar, died of cardiac arrest after she finished the 100-meter sprint.

V Mamata, a resident of Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, collapsed soon after she finished the 100-meter sprint round on Monday early morning. She was provided first aid and was soon shifted in a 108 ambulance to the nearest government hospital. However, there the doctors pronounced her dead due to cardiac arrest.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy inquired into the incident. He said that candidates interested in police jobs should not participate in physical fitness tests without practice and should inform the concerned persons if they are unable to to participate in the tests due to sickness.

In another related incident last week, a youth from Ibrahimpatnam died of cardiac arrest while training for police recruitment test.