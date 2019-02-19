Election Commission announces schedule for MLC elections in Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Election to five vacancies for MLC seats under Assembly Constituencies quota in Telangana will be held on March 12. The Election Commission of India on Monday announced election schedule for the five seats, which will be vacated on March 29.

The term of five MLCs - Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and Mohd Ali Shabbir (Congress), Thiruvaragarm Santosh Kumar, Mohmmed Saleem and Mohd Mahmood Ali (TRS) will come to an end on March 29.

With the term of two Congress MLCs present coming to an end on March 29, there will be no presence of Congress in the Council, if the Opposition fails to win seats in the biennial elections. As of now, the chances of the main Opposition winning even one seat are remote.

The present strength of the Congress in the Assembly is just 19 and if the number of two TDP MLAs added, the combined Opposition strength will become 21. To win the Council polls, each candidate needs votes of 21 MLAs. It remains to be seen whether the TDP will support Congress or not. If the two TDP MLAs support the Congress candidate, then the Congress may win one seat.

But, a lot will happen between the cup and the lip. There is a possibility of some Opposition MLAs switching their loyalties to the ruling party. If the Congress fails to win at least one seat, its presence the Council will be nil. Recently, some Congress MLCs joined the TRS with only Sudhakar Reddy and Shabbir remaining in the party.Thus, the Congress had already lost the Opposition status in the Council.

The former ministers who were dropped this time are KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, T Padma Rao, C Lakshma Reddy, K Srihari, N Narasimha Reddy and Jogu Ramanna. The former ministers who were retained were: T Srinivasa Yadav, A Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy and Eatela Rajender.

According to sources, as Harish Rao is being benched, KCR is not taking KTR into the Cabinet and if he does, it would raise a stink that former irrigation minister is being given a gentle brush off.

When KCR posted KTR as the working president of the TRS, it led to speculation that he may not be part of the Cabinet, at least for the time being. As the party is preparing for Lok Sabha elections with high expectations, KCR does not want to give any scope for controversies. This apart, KTR’s poll management would once again be put to test in the Lok Sabha election, after which he might have to take up a bigger responsibility.

According to sources, the Chief Minister had gone through a fine-toothed comb while selecting the MLAs to be inducted into the Cabinet. The parameters were their ability, experience, caste and needless to say, their loyalty.