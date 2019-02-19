Egoistic TRS blocking Centre’s schemes: GVL Narasimha Rao

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Senior BJP leader and member of the Rajya Sabha GVL Narasimha Rao attacked the TRS government for blocking the implementation of Centre government-sponsored schemes in the State.

“Based purely on political considerations, the TRS government is inflicting injustice on the people of the State by preventing the implementation of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat,” Narasimha Rao said.

Rao made these comments while interacting with farmers in Karimnagar on Monday.

After his speech ended, he and several BJP leaders from the region, including party spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar, spoke to media persons.

“The State government has refused to implement Ayushman Bharat and has diluted Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana,” he explained. He appealed to TRS leadership to let go of their egos and embrace such schemes.

Rao claimed that over the past four-and-a-half years, the Modi government had instilled confidence among farmers by hiking minimum support prices for several crops and introducing new farmer-friendly schemes such as PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (crop insurance) and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the latter being announced in the recent interim Budget.

Moving on to politics, the Rajya Sabha MP said that a stable government is possible at the Centre only if it is led by the BJP. “There is no wisdom in voting for regional parties (read TRS) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.