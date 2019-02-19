Finance Commission seeks roadmap on fiscal status of Telangana

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over Telanganas fiscal and debt position appearing to be 'problematic' with respect to GSDP, the 15th Finance Commission Tuesday asked the state government to submit a medium-term roadmap on the issue so that it could be overcome by 2025-end.

Addressing reporters, chairman of the commission N K Singh said the state's performance was better in terms of growth in revenues when compared to those of some other states.

Telangana revenue has the potential to grow at 20 per cent in the years to come, he said.

''Since the fiscal deficit and the debt to GSDP looked a little problematic, I have requested the state government to give me a medium-term roadmap,'' he said The commission has visited 19 states and in most of them, there has been varied conformity both on the debt according to the fiscal responsibility and budget management, Singh said.

He said the country's debt to GDP stood at 60 per cent - 40 per cent is from the Centre and 20 per cent from the state.

Singh said he had told chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about the fiscal deficit and debt position of the state being "somewhat stressed", and he had replied that he believed some of the government's initiatives would have a positive impact on the people.

The chairman of the commission said the GSDP contribution by districts was uneven as Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangaready contributed 52 per cent of the GSDP.

Appreciating the irrigation projects taken up by the state government, Singh said the agricultural expert of the commission feels that irrigation initiatives were going to have a good impact on agricultural productivity and thereby on the farming community.

He said the initiatives would improve the livelihood of the huge farmer-population.

The Finance Commission held meetings with the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his Cabinet Ministers and senior officers of the state administration.

There were detailed discussions on the state finances, mission 'Bhagiratha' and the irrigation projects.

The commission appreciated that Telangana would be the first state in the country to be able to provide drinking water to every household under the mission.

KCR, in his address at the meeting, requested the commission to increase the tax devolution to 50 per cent from the existing 42 per cent.

He requested the commission to provide a grant of Rs 12,722 crore for mission Bhagiratha.

Earlier, the commission had held a detailed meeting with the representatives of all political parties.

Singh lauded them for raising important issues and he promised to look into them.